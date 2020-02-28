CRESCO — Margaret (Cummings) Burkett, 91, of Cresco, died Monday, Feb. 24, at Evans Memorial Home of Cresco. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Cresco, Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hindt-Hudek Funeral, Cresco, and also for an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date.