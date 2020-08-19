You have permission to edit this article.
WATERLOO – Margaret A. Widdel, 91, of Waterloo, died Monday, August 17, at Pinnacle Specialty Care. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A public visitation will be from 4-7:00 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral we ask that you please wear a mask. Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

