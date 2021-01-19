 Skip to main content
Marcia M. Courbat
Marcia M. Courbat

WATERLOO—Marcia M. Courbat, 98, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Jan. 16, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and for an hour before services on Thursday. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

