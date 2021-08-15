Marcia Grace Snook, 74, of La Porte City, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Ravenwood Specialty Care, Waterloo. Graveside service 11:00 AM, August 24 at the Palo Alto Cemetery, Newton. Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 PM, August 23 at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.