Marcheta R. Cooey Lux
Marcheta R. Cooey Lux

DELHI—Marcheta Roberta (Furman) Cooey Lux, 91, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, with Rev. Keith Pitts officiating. Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. at the church on Thursday. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery – Delhi, Iowa. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and are required at the church.

