Marcheta R. Cooey Lux

DELHI—Marcheta Roberta (Furman) Cooey Lux, 91, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, with Rev. Keith Pitts officiating.
Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:25 a.m. at the church on Thursday.
Interment: Evergreen Cemetery – Delhi, Iowa.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and are required at the church.
