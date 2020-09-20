 Skip to main content
Lynne D. Ahrenholz
Lynne D. Ahrenholz

Lynne Dunkerton Ahrenholz, a resident of Wheaton, Illinois, formerly of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa area, died July 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Donald Ahrenholz, who died September 17, 2019. A memorial visitation in remembrance of Don and Lynne will be held on Saturday, September 26, from 2:00-3:00pm in the Fellowship Hall at the Bible Conference Grounds, 439 N. Division, in Cedar Falls.

