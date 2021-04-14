WATERLOO-Lynn Taber, age 63, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her home in Waterloo.
Funeral Services will be at 1:30 pm, Thursday, April 15th, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. Burial will be in the Hubbard Cemetery.
Please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences can be given at www.boekefuneral homes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.