WATERLOO-Lynn Taber, age 63, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at her home in Waterloo.

Funeral Services will be at 1:30 pm, Thursday, April 15th, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. Burial will be in the Hubbard Cemetery.

Please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.

Online condolences can be given at www.boekefuneral homes.com.

Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.