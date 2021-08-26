 Skip to main content
Lynn Poppen
Lynn Poppen

CHARLES CITY-Lynn Poppen, 91, of Charles City, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at Clarksville Nursing and Rehab in Clarksville.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunnyside Memory Gardens and a celebration of Lynn’s life will be held at a later date.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

