Lynda J. Carr

Lynda J. Carr

WATERLOO-Lynda J. Carr, 73 of Waterloo, died Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the UPH Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

Arrangements are pending at Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo.

