 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lula M. Hanson
0 entries

Lula M. Hanson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO-Lula M. Hanson, 91, of Waterloo, died June 5 at home. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, preceded by an hour visitation. Lula deeded her body to the University of Iowa Anatomical Department. Inurnment will be at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News