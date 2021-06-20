WATERLOO-Lula M. Hanson, 91, of Waterloo, died June 5 at home. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, preceded by an hour visitation. Lula deeded her body to the University of Iowa Anatomical Department. Inurnment will be at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.