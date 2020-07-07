Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WATERLOO—Lucille Meier, 91, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Rosewood Estate of Friendship Village. Funeral Services are 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 8 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls with burial in Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Visitation 4:00-6:00 PM on Tuesday, July 7 at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Memorials to charity of donor's choice.