WATERLOO—Lucille Meier, 91, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Rosewood Estate of Friendship Village. Funeral Services are 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 8 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls with burial in Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Visitation 4:00-6:00 PM on Tuesday, July 7 at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Memorials to charity of donor's choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Meier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

