LAWLER-Lucille Mary (Gebel) Reicks (age 89) of Lawler, Iowa, died peacefully at New Hampton Nursing & Rehab Center, New Hampton, Iowa surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler with interment at St. Marys Cemetery in Little Turkey.
Friends may greet the family from 3:00—7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Little Turkey, IA, where there will be a 7:00 p.m. parish scripture service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church in Lawler on Friday. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with services.
