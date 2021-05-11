WAVERLY-LTC Thomas J. Hicks USA Ret., 80, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Saturday evening, May 8, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastors Allen Biere and Keith Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Waverly. Military rites will be provided by Waverly Area Veteran Group Honor Guard, Army Iowa Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard Riders. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice and condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.