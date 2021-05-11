 Skip to main content
LTC Thomas J. Hicks USA Ret.
LTC Thomas J. Hicks USA Ret.

WAVERLY-LTC Thomas J. Hicks USA Ret., 80, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Saturday evening, May 8, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastors Allen Biere and Keith Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Waverly. Military rites will be provided by Waverly Area Veteran Group Honor Guard, Army Iowa Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard Riders. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice and condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187

