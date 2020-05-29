Lorraine W. Geissler
WATERLOO -- Lorraine W. Geissler, 96, of Lisbon, formerly of Waterloo and La Porte City, died Monday, May 25, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private family service was held with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. A video of the service is posted on the funeral home website. A memorial service will be held at a later date at American Lutheran Church, La Porte City.
Memorials to American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe St., La Porte City.
Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Geissler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
