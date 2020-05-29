WATERLOO -- Lorraine W. Geissler, 96, of Lisbon, formerly of Waterloo and La Porte City, died Monday, May 25, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private family service was held with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. A video of the service is posted on the funeral home website. A memorial service will be held at a later date at American Lutheran Church, La Porte City.