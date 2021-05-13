GREENE-Lorraine M. Brinkman, 100, of Greene died February 4, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be at St. Peter Church from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Those wishing to express sympathy may direct memorials to the Lorraine Brinkman Memorial Fund, Retz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.
Services have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com
