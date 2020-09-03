 Skip to main content
Lorraine Garmager
Lorraine Garmager

  • Updated
Lorraine Garmager, 94, of Waterloo died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Bickford Cottage Assisted Living Center in Cedar Falls.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home. The family also requests that memorial contributions be made in Lorraine Garmager’s name to the charity of your choice. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, anyone attending the service or visitation will be required to wear masks, at the request of the family. Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138. www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

