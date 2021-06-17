INDEPENDENCE–Loretta J. Schumacher, 91 years old, of Independence, IA, died of natural causes, Monday, June 14, 2021, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, IA.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Friday, June 18, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m., in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, 2978 225th St., Williamsburg, IA.
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until services on Friday, June 18th, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. Memorials will be directed to the church.
