 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lores D. Nichols
0 entries

Lores D. Nichols

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lores D. Nichols, 87, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.

Services: will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. The family requests that all who attend, please wear a mask. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. For more information visit: www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News