WATERLOO-Lorell L. Toomsen, 73, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his home. Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Garden View Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by the Iowa National Guard Funeral Honors Detail and Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #138 and V.F.W. Post 1623. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Garden View Chapel and also an hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com
