 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lorell L. Toomsen

  • 0

WATERLOO-Lorell L. Toomsen, 73, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his home. Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Garden View Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by the Iowa National Guard Funeral Honors Detail and Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #138 and V.F.W. Post 1623. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Garden View Chapel and also an hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This cocktail might be your new favorite for fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News