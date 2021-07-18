 Skip to main content
Lonny Dean Clark
Lonny Dean Clark

WATERLOO-Lonny Dean Clark, 57, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral Services for Lonny D. Clark will be 1:00 pm Saturday, July 24th at the First Christian Church, 221 Fischer Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family: Lonny Clark Memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126. Linn’s Funeral Chapel in Iowa Falls is assisting the family with the arrangements.

