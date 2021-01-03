 Skip to main content
Lonnie Sells
Lonnie Sells, 57, of the Cedar Valley area and formerly of New Hartford, died on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A celebration of life will be held at noon on February 2, 2021, at The Horny Toad American Bar & Grill, 204 Main St, Cedar Falls. Masks are required for all of those attending. Memorials can be directed to Crissy or Jenny.

