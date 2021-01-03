Lonnie Sells
Lonnie Sells, 57, of the Cedar Valley area and formerly of New Hartford, died on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A celebration of life will be held at noon on February 2, 2021, at The Horny Toad American Bar & Grill, 204 Main St, Cedar Falls. Masks are required for all of those attending. Memorials can be directed to Crissy or Jenny.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.