Lonnie Sells, 57, of the Cedar Valley area and formerly of New Hartford, died on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A celebration of life will be held at noon on February 2, 2021, at The Horny Toad American Bar & Grill, 204 Main St, Cedar Falls. Masks are required for all of those attending. Memorials can be directed to Crissy or Jenny.