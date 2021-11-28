 Skip to main content
Lonnie R. Henderson

Lonnie R. Henderson, 80, of Waterloo, IA and formerly of Cassville, WI, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

Per Lonnie's wishes, cremation services have been conducted. There will be a small family memorial service in the spring.

Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association have been suggested. www.alz.org.

Online condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

