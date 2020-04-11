WATERLOO -- Lois Marilyn (Selzer) Chamberlin, 90, died at home Thursday, April 9. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service, Waterloo, (319) 232-3235, www.overtonservice.com.