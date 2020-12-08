APLINGTON—Lois M. Schipper, age 85, of Aplington, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Maple Manor Village, from natural causes.
Family Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Bethel Reformed Church with burial at Bethel Reformed Cemetery, both rural Aplington. (Masks will be required)
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, at the Bethel Reformed Church and one hour before services at the church. Please remain in your vehicle until directed to enter the church due to limited viewing and Covid-19 restrictions. (Masks will be required)
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.
