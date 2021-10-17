 Skip to main content
Lois H. Friedrich-Flugge

ELMA-Lois H. Friedrich-Flugge, age 92, of Elma, IA died on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

A funeral service for Lois is planned on Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:30 a.m., at St. Paul’s Maple Leaf Lutheran Church in rural Elma with Pastor Dan Christensen officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The funeral service will be available for viewing through livestream on the Conway-Markham Funeral Home’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and later as a recording on the page.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Maple Leaf Lutheran Church on Friday, October 15, 2021 and at the church one hour before the funeral service on Saturday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Maple Leaf Lutheran Church.

