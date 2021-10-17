ELMA-Lois H. Friedrich-Flugge, age 92, of Elma, IA died on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
A funeral service for Lois is planned on Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:30 a.m., at St. Paul’s Maple Leaf Lutheran Church in rural Elma with Pastor Dan Christensen officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The funeral service will be available for viewing through livestream on the Conway-Markham Funeral Home’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and later as a recording on the page.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Maple Leaf Lutheran Church on Friday, October 15, 2021 and at the church one hour before the funeral service on Saturday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Maple Leaf Lutheran Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.