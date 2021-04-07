CLARKSVILLE—Lloyd W. Leyen, age 94, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Waverly Health Center, Waverly, Iowa, of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m.., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the First United Church of Christ – Pleasant Valley, with burial in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, both rural Clarksville.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the First United Church of Christ – Pleasant Valley, C.A.R.D., Clarksville Public Library or charity of your choice.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.