TRIPOLI -- Lloyd Martin, 80, of Tripoli, died Saturday, Feb. 1, at home. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, with burial in the church cemetery, with military rites provided by Brandenburg-Krueger Post 4017, VFW of Tripoli and Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli, and for one hour preceding the services at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

