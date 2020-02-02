You have free articles remaining.
TRIPOLI -- Lloyd Martin, 80, of Tripoli, died Saturday, Feb. 1, at home. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, with burial in the church cemetery, with military rites provided by Brandenburg-Krueger Post 4017, VFW of Tripoli and Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli, and for one hour preceding the services at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
