Lloyd L. Hofner, 93, of Waterloo, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home.

Services: 10:30 a.m., August 4, 2020 at Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church, Waterloo. To observe social distancing, please contact Kimball Ave. UMC for a reservation if you plan to attend the service; 319-232-4103. Burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo where military honors will be conducted. Visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials to the family. Arrangements by Kearns Funeral Service—Kimball Chapel, Waterloo; 319-233-3146. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.

To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Hofner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

