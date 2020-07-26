Lloyd L Hofner

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Services: 10:30 a.m., August 4, 2020 at Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church, Waterloo. To observe social distancing, please contact Kimball Ave. UMC for a reservation if you plan to attend the service; 319-232-4103. Burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo where military honors will be conducted. Visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials to the family. Arrangements by Kearns Funeral Service—Kimball Chapel, Waterloo; 319-233-3146. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.