Lloyd E. Hultman

Lloyd Edward Hultman, 87, of Westgate passed away Thursday July 30, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Visitation will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral home in Oelwein with a Masonic Service at 7:00 pm led by Hebron Lodge #374 of Oelwein. Funeral services will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein with a visitation one hour before services. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery with full Military Rites led by Oelwein American Legion Honor Guard. Memorials can be made to North East Iowa Motor Clowns or Zion Lutheran