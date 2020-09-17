Lloyd C. Haskin

Lloyd Clayton Haskin, 97 years old, of Oelwein and formerly of the Jesup area, died Sunday September 13, 2020, at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein, where he lived the past seven plus years.
Graveside services and burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be expected. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, in charge of arrangements.
