Lloyd C. Harp Jr.
Lloyd C. Harp Jr.

Lloyd C. Harp Jr. of Waterloo, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Deery Suites, Western Home Communities

Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00pm Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Locke Funeral Home

Immediate Family Services will be held at a later date with burial in the Waterloo Cemetery

Memorials are directed to the Salvation Army, Westminster Presbyterian Church or Cedar Valley Hospice

Condolences may be sent to www.lockefuneralhome.com

