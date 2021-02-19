Lloyd C. Harp Jr. of Waterloo, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Deery Suites, Western Home Communities
Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00pm Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Locke Funeral Home
Immediate Family Services will be held at a later date with burial in the Waterloo Cemetery
Memorials are directed to the Salvation Army, Westminster Presbyterian Church or Cedar Valley Hospice
Condolences may be sent to www.lockefuneralhome.com
