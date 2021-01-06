Linda Mary Winter

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 8, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Rev. Donald Komboh celebrating. The Mass will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will precede the Mass at the Church on Friday starting at 9:00 AM. A rosary will be recited at 8:45 AM. Linda’s favorite color was purple so all attending the service whether in person or via Facebook are asked to wear purple. Memorials may be made in Linda’s name to Pre-Born International at www.preborn.org. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Linda’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.