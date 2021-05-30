 Skip to main content
Linda D. Faust
INDEPENDENCE-Linda D. Faust, 68, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo after a lengthy battle with cancer. Memorial services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service, with inurnment in the Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be directed to www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

