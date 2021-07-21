 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda Caldwell
0 entries

Linda Caldwell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

(First Lady) Linda Caldwell died Friday, July 16, 2021 at home of natural causes.

Services will be at 11 am on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church. Friends may call at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 4-6 pm.

Additional Services will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 am at Second Mission Baptist Church in Corsicana, TX with burial in Steen Cemetery in Malakoff, TX. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family. 319-232-5667

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Most important things to know about fire insurance

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News