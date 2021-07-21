(First Lady) Linda Caldwell died Friday, July 16, 2021 at home of natural causes.

Services will be at 11 am on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Antioch Baptist Church. Friends may call at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 4-6 pm.

Additional Services will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 am at Second Mission Baptist Church in Corsicana, TX with burial in Steen Cemetery in Malakoff, TX. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family. 319-232-5667