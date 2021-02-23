 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lillian Irene Fisher
0 entries

Lillian Irene Fisher

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lillian Irene Fisher, 103, of Shell Rock, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

Lillian willed her body to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for medical research. There will not be a formal service at this time. Any memorial contributions in Lillian’s name may be directed to the Mayo Clinic. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spruce up your garden in time for spring

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News