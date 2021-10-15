 Skip to main content
Lila M. DeWolfe

Lila M. DeWolfe, 94, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 13, at NorthCrest Specialty Care of Covid. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 19, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The service will be lived streamed via https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Or https://www.facebook.com/blessedsaramentchurch/. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

