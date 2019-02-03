Try 1 month for 99¢
ALLISON -- Lieselotte Elfriede Niehaus, 90, of Allison, died Friday, Feb. 1, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church-Vilmar, rural Greene, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until services at the church. Sietsema Vogal Funeral Home, Hampton, is handling arrangements, (641) 456-3232.

the life of: Lieselotte E. Niehaus
