Lewis Eugene “Gene” Janssen

CEDAR FALLS-Lewis Eugene “Gene” Janssen, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Trinity Bible Church, with private family interment at the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls and one hour prior to the services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church or the Alternative Pregnancy Center in Waterloo. Online condolences may be directed to: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

