CEDAR FALLS-Lewis Eugene “Gene” Janssen, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Trinity Bible Church, with private family interment at the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls and one hour prior to the services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church or the Alternative Pregnancy Center in Waterloo. Online condolences may be directed to: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.