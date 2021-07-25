 Skip to main content
Lester "Les" Teeling
Lester “Les" Teeling

Lester “Les” Teeling

Services are pending for Lester “Les” Teeling, 93, of Sumner passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2021 at Cobblestone Court Assisted Living in Sumner.

S.K. Rogers Funeral Home of Sumner is overseeing arrangements.

