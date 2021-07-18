Lester Leisinger

A Graveside Devotion by Pastor Larry Feldt followed by Military rites by the Acker-Matthias Denver American Legion Post 653 of Denver will be held at 12:45 pm on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Artesian. The family will have an open house at the church following the cemetery services from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.