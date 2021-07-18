 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lester Leisinger
0 entries

Lester Leisinger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY-Lester Leisinger, 90, of rural Waverly, Iowa, passed away on April 4, 2020 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

A Graveside Devotion by Pastor Larry Feldt followed by Military rites by the Acker-Matthias Denver American Legion Post 653 of Denver will be held at 12:45 pm on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Artesian. The family will have an open house at the church following the cemetery services from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A healthier alternative to coffee for your morning drink

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News