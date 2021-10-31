LAPORTE CITY-Leslie Toothman-Christie, 48, of LaPorte City, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at MercyOne in Waterloo. A gathering will be 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.