Leslie Toothman-Christie

LAPORTE CITY-Leslie Toothman-Christie, 48, of LaPorte City, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at MercyOne in Waterloo. A gathering will be 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com

