Leonard R. Ruzicka

TRAER - Leonard Roy Ruzicka, 89, of Traer, died Sunday, April 19, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Family graveside services will be held at Buckingham Cemetery in Traer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Online condolences to the family at www.kruse-phillips.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Traer United Methodist Church or the American Legion Post 142 in Traer. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family.