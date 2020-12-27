 Skip to main content
CEDAR FALLS – Leonard G. Miller Jr., 89 (born June 23, 1931), passed peacefully Friday, Dec. 25th at Grundy Care Center. Celebration of life will occur at a later time. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

