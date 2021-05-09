 Skip to main content
Leona Irene Johnson
Leona Irene Johnson

SHELL ROCK-Leona Irene Johnson, 103, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Shell Rock United Methodist Church with Pastor Joan Thomas presiding. Masks are required. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family.

319-885-4321

