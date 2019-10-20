You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO --- Leon Harris, 66, of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 18, at Cedar Valley Hospice. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Fairview Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and an hour before services on Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street; memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
