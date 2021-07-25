 Skip to main content
Leon Carl Kirchhoff
Leon Carl Kirchhoff

TRIPOLI-Leon Carl Kirchhoff, 93, of Tripoli, IA passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020. He was born April 28, 1927 in rural Tripoli and lived there much of his life where he was a business owner, teacher and farmer.

You are invited to join with family and friends for a celebration of life on August 1, 2021 for an Open House from 2-4 pm at the Tripoli Welcome Center, 100 N Main Street in Tripoli, IA.

