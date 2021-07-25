TRIPOLI-Leon Carl Kirchhoff, 93, of Tripoli, IA passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020. He was born April 28, 1927 in rural Tripoli and lived there much of his life where he was a business owner, teacher and farmer.
You are invited to join with family and friends for a celebration of life on August 1, 2021 for an Open House from 2-4 pm at the Tripoli Welcome Center, 100 N Main Street in Tripoli, IA.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.