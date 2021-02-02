 Skip to main content
LeNora Gerene Sawvell
LeNora Gerene Sawvell

LeNora Gerene Sawvell was born on September 28th, 1938 in Postville, Iowa to George O. and Nora (Johnson) Larson. She became an angel on January 22, 2021.

A private service will be held for Gerene at West Clermont Lutheran Church with a Celebration of Life at a later date. She will be interred at God’s Acre’s in Clermont, IA. Memorials preferred to the American Heart Association.

