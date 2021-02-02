LeNora Gerene Sawvell was born on September 28th, 1938 in Postville, Iowa to George O. and Nora (Johnson) Larson. She became an angel on January 22, 2021.
A private service will be held for Gerene at West Clermont Lutheran Church with a Celebration of Life at a later date. She will be interred at God’s Acre’s in Clermont, IA. Memorials preferred to the American Heart Association.
