Leland E. “Lee” Blunt

OELWEIN-Leland E. “Lee” Blunt, 83, of Oelwein, Iowa, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, and for one hour before the service at the church on Saturday.

