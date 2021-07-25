Lela Dee Pettit
WATERLOO–Lela Dee Pettit, 66 years old of Waterloo, IA, died suddenly, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Grand Lake, Colorado while visiting relatives.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, Dunkerton, IA with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 27th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA., and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.