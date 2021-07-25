 Skip to main content
Lela Dee Pettit
Lela Dee Pettit

Lela Dee Pettit

WATERLOO–Lela Dee Pettit, 66 years old of Waterloo, IA, died suddenly, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Grand Lake, Colorado while visiting relatives.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, Dunkerton, IA with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 27th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA., and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

