GARNER – Leanne M. Van Oort, 51, of Garner, formerly of Gilbertville, died Wednesday, Sept. 4. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner; burial at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, in St. Mary's Cemetery in Gilbertville. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Garner, with a Scriptural wake service at 2:30 p.m. followed by a rosary. Visitation will also be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Memorials to St. Boniface Catholic Church, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the Garner Volunteer Ambulance Service. Cataldo Funeral Home, Garner, (641) 923-2841; www.cataldofuneralhome.com.
